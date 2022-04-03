Cooking up a storm with Somy Ali: The former Bollywood actress opens up about her ideal romantic meal and more

Somy Ali. who had a fleeting fling with Bollywood in the 1990s, currently lives in Miami, Florida. Her eclectic diet is testimony to the fact that she loves both Eastern and Western food and is a dedicated fitness freak. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

First thing in the morning: I have two cups of coffee with low-fat milk and no sugar.

I am basically: A non-vegetarian.

For breakfast, I have: I skip breakfast.

Around 11, I have: Nothing.

My lunch is: Baked salmon or baked chicken with vegetables.

One thing which is a must with my meals: When it comes to Indian food, I like to have achaar with my meals.

My evening snack is: Plain yoghurt with a sprinkle of blueberries or any other form of berries.

For dinner, I eat: I skip dinner as I practice intermittent fasting.

My favourite desserts are: Tiramisu and gajar ka halwa.

To keep fit: I work out at home as I have every possible weight and a Peloton treadmill. Before I exercise, I have plain yoghurt and a banana. I am heavily into weightlifting and do not have a personal trainer. I lift weights and have specific days for legs, triceps, biceps, shoulders, and abs. I exercise every day except on Sundays. A Sunday is a day when I let my body rest and also the day that I deem a cheat day and consume carbs and my favourite dessert, tiramisu!

For health reasons, I consciously avoid: Sugar, rice and bread.

I can cook: Masoor dal really well.

Any cooking disaster: None so far.

My favourite cook in my family is: My aunt from my mom’s side. She makes the best chicken biryani that I have ever had in my life.

My childhood memory of food: Dal chawal with mango achaar.

For a romantic meal: Ideally. I would stay home and cook my favourite dal and chawal with achaar, accompanied by red wine. Also, I would love to play my favourite board game, scrabble.

The fruit/vegetable I resemble: A tomato as it’s a fruit and a vegetable and healthy for us.

My favourite restaurants in Mumbai and abroad are: In the US, Nobu and my friend Pravin’s restaurant called Mau. In Mumbai, my favourite restaurant is Shiv Sagar as they have the best pav bhaji ever.

My favourite food: Spaghetti and pav bhaji.

My comfort food is: Chicken biryani with achaar.

I feel guilty after eating: Anything that has carbs.

While travelling the most exotic food I have had: I am not that brave.

My favourite drink and beverage: Water with lemon, ice tea sugarless and cappuccino.

One tip on food you like to give your readers: Protein with vegetables is a regiment I strictly follow.

My recipe for masoor ki dal

Ingredients:

Masoor dal

Salt as per taste

Red chilli powder

Olive oil

Zeera

Achaar

Method:

Add one teaspoon of salt and one teaspoon of red chilli powder to the dal and let it cook. Once it’s completely mashed, add the tadka, which consists of olive oil, zeera and my secret addition in the tadka, achaar. Serve hot with rice or rotis.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 05:28 AM IST