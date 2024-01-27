Cooking Up A Storm: Geeta Kapur Reveals Her Favourite Dish

Geeta Kapur |

First thing in the morning: I have coffee with no milk no sugar.

My dietary preference: Non -vegetarian but my favourite food is masoor dal and rice.

For breakfast I have: No breakfast is preferable. But if given a choice toast butter and preserve.

My lunch on shoot days: Dal, rice, two small pieces of chicken and bhindi fry.

On regular days: I prefer the same.

A must with my meals: Lime or achaar (Pickle).

My evening snack: Makhana or glucose biscuit and coffee.

My dinner on shoot days: Grilled chicken and on regular days whatever is made in the afternoon.

My favourite desserts: Khajoor and gulab jamun.

To keep fit: I wish I did more but I’m a bit lazy. Dancing had always kept me fit but since I have a back issue I have started strength training for my back which keeps me on my feet.

Foods I avoid: I try to avoid sugar and maida.

One thing I cook very well: I cannot cook very well. I can make basic rice, dal khichdi or some chicken.

My favourite cooks in my family: My naani and my mom. My mom made a special green rice with meat; I loved that. And my naani made the best Goan curry and fish fry.

My favourite restaurants are: Mahesh Lunch Home in Juhu and any quiet cafe anywhere in the world.

My favourite cuisine: Indian.

My comfort food: Doughnuts.

I feel guilty after: I eat any sweets.

The weirdest food I have eaten: Camel meat.

My favourite beverage: Cranberry juice.

My favourite food and drink during summers: Dates, walnut cake and lemonade.

During monsoons: My favourite is bhajiya and masala chai.

A tip I would like to give my readers: Just remember to hydrate and drink a

lot of water. Try to eat healthy but eat your favourite food once a month

at least. Exercise while your able to do so to stay fit and healthier longer.

Recipe of Masoor Dal

Ingredients:

1 cup masoor dal

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

2-3 cups water

For the tempering:

1 tablespoon ghee

1/4 teaspoon asafoetida powder

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

3 to 4 whole Kashmiri chillies (or as per taste)

Method: Wash and soak the dal for 30 minutes. In a heavy bottomed vessel keep water to boil. Once the water comes to a boil add the dal (after draining out the water in which it has been soaked). After a boil, cook on a low flame till the dal is half done. Add salt and turmeric powder. Mix well and continue to cook on a low flame till the dal is done. Churn the dal a little and keep aside.

Keep the consistency of the dal as required.

For the tempering:

Lightly heat ghee. Add asafoetida powder, mustard and cumin seeds. Once they splutter. add the whole Kashmiri red chillies. Saute for few seconds and pour this tempering on the dal. Serve hot with rice.