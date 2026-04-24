'Context Matters': Rakul Preet Singh Clarifies Jackky Bhagnani's 'Situationship' Remark, Calls It 'Clickbait'

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh responded to criticism and online debate sparked by actor-husband Jackky Bhagnani’s recent “situationship” remark about their marriage. On Friday, Rakul clarified that his statement was taken out of context and amplified as a headline.

Rakul Preet calls out ‘clickbait’ narrative

For the unawares, the controversy began after a clip from Bhagnani’s interview went viral, prompting discussions around his choice of words. Addressing the chatter, Rakul shared a note on social media, pointing out how a single line from a longer conversation was highlighted without context.

“We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it’s not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversation deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it’s time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create (sic),” she wrote.

What Jackky Bhagnani actually said

Bhagnani’s original remark came during an interaction with YouTube channel Zingabad, where he spoke about his equation with Rakul. Explaining their dynamic, he said both had reached a stage in life where they were not seeking a partner to fill emotional gaps.

“Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other, because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.”

I think a quote of Jackky Bhagnani is going viral in a completely wrong context!



I finally found the video of his using the word "Situationship", and this is exactly what you shouldnt be thinking!#Rakulpreet pic.twitter.com/w7hWb6PcRh — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) April 24, 2026

He further elaborated on their openness, sharing that transparency is a key part of their relationship. According to him, even if an ex-partner were to call, he would take the call openly in front of Rakul, underscoring that there is nothing to hide between them.

Rakul Preet and Bhagnani were in a relationship for nearly three years before tying the knot on February 21, 2024, in Goa. Since then, the couple has often spoken about maintaining openness and mutual respect in their marriage.