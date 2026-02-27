'Conflict Honge Lekin…': Monalisa Addresses Divorce Rumours Amid Fights & Misunderstandings On The 50- EXCLUSIVE

Monalisa Addresses Divorce Rumours |

When a couple enters the world of reality TV, they are often heavily judged. Many viewers quickly jump to conclusions about them getting divorced based on the chemistry, or conflicts, shown on camera. Monalisa and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot entered The 50 together. When asked if they had any insecurities about how they might be portrayed on camera, Monalisa said, "Hame pata tha hamare beech conflicts honge..."

In a candid chat with Free Press Journal, Monalisa explained that conflicts between a husband and wife are natural, so they were not afraid to show them on camera. "Conflict honge lekin iska matlab ye nahi ki hamare darwaaze par divorce hai," she said, clarifying her stance.

She further added that while misunderstandings and fights do happen between them, they always resolve their issues. Monalisa mentioned that in recent episodes of The 50, Vikrant is seen patiently explaining situations to her. However, the clash was perceived negatively by viewers, as the full context was not shown. She admitted that some fans suggested she should have spoken up while her husband was scolding her, and acknowledged that Vikrant was even dubbed “toxic” by some viewers.

Monalisa clarified, "Ye hamari understanding hai. Mujhe pata hai ki wo mujhe samjhane ki koshish kar raha hai." She added that Vikrant did not want her to appear weak on camera. Calling it “our thing,” Monalisa confirmed that there is no talk of divorce between them.

Monalisa cheered on her husband Vikrant, praising him as a strong contender and acknowledging that he is performing really well on the show. There are currently rumours about Shiv Thakare allegedly winning The 50. However, the finale episode is yet to air. So, let's not jump to any conclusion and wait for the new episodes to release.

The 50 new episodes releases every day at 10.30 pm on Colors TV and at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar.