Confirmed! Sara Arjun To Play Madhubala In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film, Biopic Set For OTT Release

A long-awaited biopic on legendary actress Madhubala is finally moving forward, with Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun confirmed to play the iconic star. Reportedly, the project, which had faced multiple delays over the years, will now be released directly on a streaming platform.

Backed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the ambitious film will be directed by Jasmeet K Reen, known for her debut feature Darlings starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah.

According to a report in Variety India, the production is expected to begin in July 2026. The film had earlier been put on hold due to budget constraints but gained momentum after Bhansali came on board as producer.

Sara, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Dhurandhar alongside Ranveer Singh, will undergo a significant transformation to portray Madhubala’s timeless charm and screen presence. She has already started preparing for the role, while casting is currently underway for the male leads who will play Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar.

Interestingly, actress Kiara Advani was earlier in talks for the lead role, but discussions did not progress, leading to Sara being finalised for the part.

The yet-untitled film will trace the life and legacy of Madhubala, regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest actresses. Along with her celebrated career, the biopic will also delve into her personal struggles, including her relationships with Dilip Kumar and her husband Kishore Kumar, as well as her untimely demise at the age of 36.

Reports have suggested that actors such as Sharvari, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sai Pallavi and Aneet Padda were also approached to portray the legendary star. Among them, Sara was recently said to be a strong contender for the part.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet. Sara has also not reacted to the reports.