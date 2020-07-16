Coming Soon: 'Soorma’ sequel with a fresh cast

Soorma, based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh starring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi, brought in huge footfalls in theatre and received praise from critics. The sports biopic was one of the first films produced by Chitrangda Singh along with Deepak Singh and was directed by Shaad Ali.

And recently, on the occasion of the film completing two years since its release, a sequel of the film was announced. While the movie is still in pre-production stage, sources claim the movie will boost of a completely new cast.

“Soorma was a very special project. We received a lot of positive messages and feedback after the movie released. And, we then that we had to make a sequel. ‘Singh Soorma’ will surely outclass the first part and I am very excited to see what the fans have to say about,” said Sandeep Singh, who is currently the MLA of Pehowa city and the Minister of Sports and Youth affairs in Haryana.

To express her excitement on the movie completing two years, taking to social media Chitrangada wrote, “I had waited for over two years for this day to stand in front of the poster launch…It was a dream to tell this story of courage and grit…Make heroes out of real people doing unreal things and so many people joined in to make this happen. Find a dream that keeps you going forward always.”

“After the success and love showered by all on Soorma now starting with the journey of Sandeep Singh as Singh Soorma with my bro and producer Deepak Singh. We seek your blessing and support,” Singh had written on social media.