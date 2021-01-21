Coming soon: A biopic on late Colonel Narinder 'Bull' Kumar

On the morning of December 31, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “An irreparable loss! Colonel Narinder 'Bull' Kumar (Retd) served the nation with exceptional courage and diligence. His special bond with the mountains will be remembered.” And Indeed it will.
Commemorating the life of Colonel Narinder 'Bull' Kumar, producers Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande of Manomay Motion Pictures have acquired the rights to retell his incredible story on celluloid. ‘BULL — The movie’ on the late Col Narinder ‘Bull Kumar’, is an untold story of leadership, guts and glory. In 1981, this soldier and his team lay claim to the highest peaks at altitudes beyond 24,000 feet and proudly planted the Indian tri-colour there.
Written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, BULL is being driven by Ramon Chibb, an ex-army officer who understands the ethos of the Indian army. He is from the same regiment as Bull Kumar and has spent several hours with the Colonel getting to know what drove him to accomplish the impossible. Ramon has previously directed an armed forces shows for National Geographic Channel and is the creative consultant for all things related to army for Aamir Khan’s latest in production ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. He has also written the Story and Screenplay for ‘Fighter’ the recently announced Siddharth Anand action film starring Hrithik and Deepika. He and Anku are also producers on it along with Sidharth Anand.
"We are elated as a team to be the ones to bring this extremely amazing story of heroism and true leadership to the screens soon. We are grateful to late Colonel Narinder ‘Bull’ Kumar’s family to trust us and give us the responsibility to retell his deeply inspiring story for celluloid and give us the opportunity to do our part in forever commemorating his life into a film reel. We currently have interest from several studios and look forward to kick start this project and let the world know the heroic story of an unfathomably brave, adventurous and true patriot," Ramon Chibb said.
