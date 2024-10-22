Comedy, Theatrics, Music And More: When Mehboob Became A Melting Pot

Kartik Aaryan at IFP | Mounish Bhatt

For two days, Mehboob Studios in Bandra had turned into a hub for filmmakers, actors, comedians, writers, musicians, and creators during IFP Season 14.

There were a string of stimulating and diverse sessions, including ‘Producers Roundtable: On What It Takes to Make a Good Film’ with Aparna Purohit, Guneet Monga, and Ronnie Lahiri, ‘Making of an Auteur’ with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, ‘On Bringing Comedy Back in Vogue’ with Rajesh A Krishnan and Kunal Kemmu, ‘The Comic Battle: Anybody can Boing!’ with Aparshakti Khurana and Sayani Gupta, ‘On Crafting Subtlety in Cinema’ with Shoojit Sircar, and many more. In addition to engaging sessions, workshops, and masterclasses, the winners of the 50-hour challenges across filmmaking, music, design, performing arts, writing, and photography were also felicitated on the IFP Season 14 stage. 54,000 creative minds from across the globe participated in these challenges.

Reflecting on Season 14, Ritam Bhatnagar, Founder, IFP, expressed, “A standout moment was the inaugural visit of acclaimed actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt to India specifically for India Film Project.”

Overheard at the fest

1. Ram Madhvani, (Director, Producer & Creator)

Many times in this business you have to wear a condom on your soul

2. Ankur Tewari, (Composer, Lyricist)

Just say a hi. I always feel it takes courage to reach out and introduce yourself.

3. Kabir Khan, (Director)

I wouldn't mind shooting with the AI version of Tom Cruise, because apparently he has something in his contract which states that he has to be within 30 minutes of his hotel for all shoots

4. Prasoon Pandey, (Ad Filmmaker)

My phone from 1994 till now is on silent when I’m driving, because I’m observing my surroundings from a 360 degree screen

5. Naseerudin Shah, (Actor)

I didn't want to use names in the film because names denote the faith of the person