Comedian Raju Srivastava, 58, suffers heart attack; admitted to AIIMS

Raju Srivastava | File Image

Comedian Raju Srivastava has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after he suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym.

According to a report in Indian Express, his team confirmed that he suffered a mild heart attack, but he is doing fine and is conscious.

He reportedly collapsed while running on a treadmill on Wednesday morning.

The 58-year-old comedian will be kept under observation for a couple of days before he is discharged.

Raju ventured into stand-up comedy with the talent show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and finished as second runner-up, subsequently taking part in the spin-off, 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions', in which he won the title of "The King of Comedy".

He also participated in 'Bigg Boss 3'. He has also been a part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show.'