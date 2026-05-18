Comedian Harsh Gujral Pauses LIVE Shows Ahead Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15; Fans React 'Good Luck'

Comedian Harsh Gujral Pauses LIVE Shows Ahead Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 |

Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, comedian Harsh Gujral updated fans about his upcoming schedule. He captioned the post, "Life & Live Update." Harsh announced that his live shows will be on pause for a few days as he heads for Khatron Ke Khiladi. As soon as he shared the update on his official handle, the comment section was flooded with fans wishing him good luck.

Harsh took to social media to announce, "For the next few days, the live shows will be on pause because we're heading into the madness of Khatron Ke Khiladi." The comedian further added that he hopes to make his fans proud and return to the stage with renewed energy.

He wrote, "Hopefully we make you all proud this season and come back even stronger, crazier, and with a bang on stage." Harsh also thanked his fans for all the "love, support and constant encouragement." He concluded his post with, "Keep supporting, keep loving...and see you very soon at the live shows."

Reacting to the post, fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Gaurav Khanna commented, "Ok (a laughing emoji)." Himanshi Khurana also wished him luck, saying, "Good luck." Several other fans and followers also extended their best wishes for his journey ahead.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is all set to return with Rohit Shetty as host, bringing back its signature mix of daring stunts, adventure, and celebrity drama. This season’s theme is reportedly "Darr Ka Naya Daur," and the show is expected to feature a "challengers vs champions" format, where new contestants compete against former strong performers. The confirmed and reported contestant lineup includes Gaurav Khanna, Harsh Gujral, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Orry (Orhan Awatramani), Avika Gor, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Farrhana Bhat, and Avinash Mishra. The stunt-based reality show is expected to premiere around June or July 2026 on Colors TV and will also stream digitally on Jio Hotstar.