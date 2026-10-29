Comedian Abijit Ganguly Faces Backlash Over Mumbai Exit Remark, Says ‘Delhi Mein Oxygen Nahi, Bengaluru Mein North Indians Pasand Nahi’ - VIDEO

‘Delhi Mein Oxygen Nahi, Bengaluru Mein North Indians Pasand Nahi’: Comedian Abijit Ganguly Reveals Why He Left Mumbai - VIDEO | Instagram

Comedian Abijit Ganguly took to social media to express concern over Mumbai’s worsening air quality and living conditions. The comedian revealed that he and his family have moved to Bengaluru, citing the growing difficulties of living in Mumbai. In a video shared on social media, he compared Mumbai with Delhi, Bengaluru and even Dubai while discussing the challenges families face when choosing a city to settle in.

Revealing the move, Abijit said, “The family and I moved out of Bombay.” He recalled sharing a post about leaving Mumbai a week earlier, explaining that it had become “hard to live” in the city. He added that the post resonated with many people, although he also faced criticism. “Kaafi gaali bhi padi uspe,” he said.

Highlighting a dilemma faced by many couples, he said, “Rehna mushkil ho gaya hai. In fact, Bombay toh kya, mujhe lagta hai 90% couples aajkal hum sab yahi baatein kar rahe hain ki bhai, kaun se shehar mein rehna chahiye.” He added that the conversation becomes even more important for couples after they have a child. “Jab se we had a baby, hum log yahi baat kar rahe hain,” he said.

Talking about the lack of open spaces in Mumbai, Abijit remarked, “Mumbai mein toh park hi nahi hai, bachcha khelega kahan?” He then questioned whether Delhi would be a better option, only to point out the capital’s pollution problem. “Phir Delhi jaaye kya? Nahi, but Delhi mein toh oxygen hi nahi hai, toh bachcha khelega kaise?” he said, before bringing Bengaluru into the conversation: “Phir Bengaluru jaaye kya?”

However, he pointed out another concern associated with the city, referring to the alleged prejudice against North Indians. “Nahi, Bengaluru mein toh North Indians pasand hi nahi hain, toh bachcha khelega kiske saath?” he remarked. He suggested that choosing where to live has become a major concern for couples, particularly those raising children.

Abijit also spoke about Dubai, which he said had once been considered an attractive option for Indians looking for a place to settle. “Dubai used to be the best Indian city to live in, but abhi war ho gaya, toh wahan ki bhi dikkatein shuru ho gayi hain,” he said.

Clarifying where he had relocated, the comedian said that after his post about leaving Mumbai, many people assumed he had moved to Coimbatore or Coorg. However, he revealed that he had actually shifted to Bengaluru, a choice that apparently disappointed some people. He also spoke a few sentences in Kannada, explaining that he was learning the language. In a humorous turn, Abijit admitted that he had previously poked fun at Bengaluru residents for constantly talking about the weather, but now found himself doing the same after moving there.