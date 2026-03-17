Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy: Kristin Cabot Reveals Her Estranged Husband Was Also At The Concert

Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy | Instagram

The former Chief People Officer (HR Head) of Astronomer, Kristin Cabot, has finally opened up about the Coldplay kiss cam controversy. She was caught with the former CEO of the company, Andy Byron, in a cosy moment during the kiss cam segment, and when the camera came on them, the two were quite shocked. Now, while talking to the famous American host, Oprah Winfrey, in her podcast, Kristin opened up about the controversy.

Revealing that her estranged husband was also at the concert, Kristin said, "My daughter messaged me and said, 'Oh, it’s so great that you and Andrew are both at Coldplay. So she let me know that my estranged husband was also at the concert."

Kristin further stated that it did come into her mind that what if her estranged husband sees her with Andy. But then she thought, "There are 55,000 people here. I’m probably not going to run into him. That would have been better at the end of the day if I’d just run into him."

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She further stated that her ex knew how closely she and Andy worked together. "he knows we socialised - like got lunches and got drinks. It was fine." She also spoke about the nature of her work and the 'close relationships' she has had to maintain with the CEOs she worked with.

Coldplay Kiss Cam Controversy

The incident took place on July 16, 2025, at Coldplay's concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The controversy surely changed the lives of Kristin and Andy. After the two were caught, Chris Martin jokingly commented from the stage, "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."

Due to the whole controversy, the two resigned after the incident. While Kristin was separated from her husband, Andy, too, was reportedly separated or was going to get separated from his wife.