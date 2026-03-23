'Client Hasn't Fulfilled Commitments': Ameesha Patel Skips Kolhapur Beauty Awards Event; Here's Why

Ameesha Patel Skips Kolhapur Beauty Awards Event |

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel was recently scheduled to attend the National International Business Beauty Awards 2026, but could not make it. The actress took to her social media to explain why she would be unable to attend the event, expressing her dissatisfaction with the client who allegedly failed to meet her requirements.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "Hi lovely fans in KOHLAPUR! Was supposed to attend the National international business beauty Awards 2026 tomorw!" She further explained, adding, "The client hasn’t fulfilled all the necessary commitments and therefore as a result to his failure I will be unable to attend!"

Hi lovely fans in KOHLAPUR! Was supposed to attend the National international business beauty Awards 2026 tomorw !! The client hasn’t fulfilled all the necessary commitments and therefore as a result to his failure I will be unable to attend!! — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) March 23, 2026

Ameesha did not reveal in her post what kind of commitments were not fulfilled by the client. One fan joked that it might be about the money, tweeting, "Yes they didn't pay the remaining 123 rupees."

Ameesha was recently in Kolkata. Sharing glimpses from her breakfast in the city, she wrote, "KOLKATTA - a quick breakfast in my room before jetting off - less than 20 hours in the city." The actress also attended an Eid party in Kolkata. Prior to that, she was in Ahmedabad and Mumbai for other events. Another fan described her post as an act of "arrogance."

Yes they didn't pay the remaining 123 rupees — LeenaⓂ (@iyertina) March 23, 2026

Wow .. arrogance.. — ᗰᗩᑎᑌ ᗪᑌTT (@manudutt) March 23, 2026

Bollywood actress Ameesha became an overnight star when she starred opposite Hrithik Roshan in the 2000 blockbuster Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. With movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, one of the biggest hits in Hindi cinema, she continued to receive praise. Ameesha, who is well-known for her work in Bollywood in the early 2000s, has acted in a number of Hindi and regional films over the years, striking a balance between dramatic and commercial roles. Her other works include Humraaz, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Race 2.