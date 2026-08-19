Clean Up Company OTT Release: Ravi Kishan's Comedy Drama Series To Premiere On This Date; Take A Look!

Clean Up Company OTT Release Date |

Clean Up Company is the upcoming crime comedy series which is directed by Rohan Ghose. The series brings Ravi Kishan, along with Vishal Jethwa and Ajitesh Gupta alongside Jisshu Sengupta, and Saswata Chatterjee. The series is set in the border town of Saribgunj. It is a chaotic and lawless border town marred by violent gang wars and deep political influence. The series combines crime, comedy and friendship against a backdrop of gang rivalries, political influence and police investigations. Keep on reading to know more about plot, streaming details and more about the series.

When and where to watch?

Clean Up Company is set to be released on Amazon MX Player, starting from August 21, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer on Instagram and captioned, "ab hogi cleaning bhi, kamaai bhi 🧹Watch #CleanUpCompany Aug 21, for free, on Prime Video."

What is the story of Clean Up Company?

The series follows three friends named Raju, Goldie and Swapan, who come up with a unique business idea of disposing of bodies for a gangster. Unaware of what is coming next, they get themselves involved in the dirty business.

What begins as a way of making huge money soon pulls the trio into a deep criminal network operating in the town of Saribgunj. As their enterprise grows, they must deal with rival gangsters, perilous circumstances, and heightened attention from authorities. At the same time, an IPS officer starts investigating the unlawful activities happening in the town. As the investigation tightens and competing interests add to the difficulties, Raju, Swapan, and Goldie realise that exiting their new venture might prove significantly tougher than entering it.

About the series

The eight-episodic series is written by Rohan Ghose with Konarak Mukherjee. Jyoti Deshpande, Kartick Nishandar, Arjun Singgh Baran has bankrolled the series under the banner of Jio Studios Presentation and a GSEAMS Production.