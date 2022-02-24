Classical dance tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on Women’s Day

A phalanx of the who’s who from the classical dance fraternity cutting across genres are coming together to pay a special tribute - Ram Ratan Dhan - to the Bharat Ratna vocalist Lata Mangeshkar this International Women’s Day (March 8th) at the Vile Parle’s Prabodhankar Thackeray Sports Complex. Coming a little over a month after the singer’s demise, this tribute will be offered by leading lights, gurus and young artistes from the world of classical dance.

Being organised under the aegis of Sanskrita Foundation and Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak Samiti, leading Odissi exponent and guru Shubhada Varadkar who runs Sanskrita Foundation remembers how everyone spontaneously came forward to be part of the tribute soon as she announced it. “LataDidi, as she is fondly called by everyone, was Goddess Saraswati incarnate. This tribute’s our humble salutation to her musical magic that cast a spell on so many generations and will continue to do so for ever more,” she said, and added, “LataJi’s music is an image of the 'nirguna parabramha' - formless energy, omniscient across the universe and beyond.”

She recalled what Marathi writer-humourist Pu La Deshpande had said about the late Queen of Melody several decades ago. “There is a Sun, a Moon and then there is Lata’s voice!”

Arvind Prabhoo, who heads the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak Samitee which is jointly organising the tribute said: “At a time when country is still lamenting the loss of India’s greatest daughter whose contribution to the Indian music industry in a career spanning seven decades can be written in gold, what could be a more befitting way to observe International Women’s Day? I hope people turn up in large numbers to join us in bowing to this Goddess of music.”

Apart from Varadkar and her disciples, Daksha Mashroowala and Jhelum Paranjpe will be performing Odissi, while Sheila Mehta, Rajashri Shirke, Keka Sinha, Piyush Raj, Ranjana Phadke, Vrushali Dabke, and Varsha Kolhatkar will perform Kathak style. Both Deepak Majumdar and Dr Lata Surendra will present the Bharatanatyam genre of the South while Latasana Devi will perform Manipuri from the North-East. Both Sandeep Soparrkar and Sumit Nagdev will offer their tribute to “India’s greatest and most influential singer” in contemporary style.

Manipuri exponent and guru Latasana Devi remembered: “LataJi could sing any devotional, spiritual, sensual, classical, romantic or sad song… even a lullaby and it would touch hearts. There will never be another like her.” The Manipuri dance guru is performing the Goswami Tulsidas composition – Thumak Chalat Ramchandra Baajat Painjaniya. “We’re celebrating LataJi but the hurt of having lost her is still fresh so I felt this composition by her brother Pt Hridaynath Mangeshkar is an ideal mix of the sombre and celebratory.”

Bharatanatyam exponent and guru Deepak Majumdar said he wanted his tribute to express his deepest gratitude “towards that pious Gandharva (heavenly being) which descended on Earth to let us lesser mortals hear her nectarine voice after which she merged back with the Supreme. I am sure she is already regaling the deities.”

He pointed out how the syllable ‘Ta’ represents Tandava of Shiva and ‘La’ represents laasya of Parvati. “Thus ‘Ta’and ‘La’ becomes TaLa but if you read it in reverse it becomes LaTa and that is what she was – a perfect combination of Shakti and Shiva,” he explained and called his tribute an Aatmanjali at LataJi’s feet.

Kathak exponent Sheila Mehta expressed elation at being part of this tribute. “Words can’t define a legend like LataJi. Her precious, magical voice is enough- Meri aawaz hi pehchaan hai.” Mehta has chosen a ghazal from the album Sajda which saw Lata Mangeshkar and Jagjit Singh collaborate. “The soulfulness of the composition makes it wonderful to think of how this will adapt into dance.”

Contemporary dance guru and exponent Sandip Soparrkar said: “LataJi’s soulful voice plays an integral part of our day from waking us up, regaling us through the day and putting us to bed. The divinity of her voice has enriched us emotionally and spiritually. Ekam Lata Dutiya Nasti. Na Bhuto Na Bhavishyati (There can never be another Lata Mangeshkar).”

Soparrkar said he was inclined to choose the only English number she ever sang You Needed Me. “There is only one recording available of LataJi reprising this Canadian Grammy awardee Anne Murray song (on the latter’s request) at a benefit concert for United Way of Canada in Toronto on June 9, 1985. Lata-Ji’s magical vocals are accompanied by the Toronto Orchestra.”

