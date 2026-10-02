CJP Protest In Mumbai: Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Dadlani & Tushar Gandhi Join Shivaji Park Stir | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held a protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and raising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The protest drew a sizable gathering, including several personalities from the film and music industry. Actors Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani were among those who attended the protest. Actress Sherlyn Chopra also extended her support to the agitation.

Film Personalities Attend Stir

Addressing the gathering, Shabana Azmi said the right to vote was a fundamental democratic right and that any attempt to remove eligible voters' names from electoral rolls should be opposed through democratic means.

‘Our Vote Is Our Voice’

“Our vote is our right, it is our voice,” Azmi said, while questioning what citizens should do if their names were removed from electoral rolls. She said the large turnout at Shivaji Park demonstrated people's awareness of their democratic rights.

'I Am A Huge Fan Of Yours...': Naseeruddin Shah Meets Abhijeet Dipke Ahead Of CJP Protest In Mumbai's Shivaji Park - Watch Video#NaseeruddinShah #AbhijeetDipke #CJPProtest #CJPProtestMumbai #ShivajiParkhttps://t.co/yQEZILXvvX — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 2, 2026

Naseeruddin Shah also met CJP founder Abhijit Dipke at the protest. In a video shared by Dipke on 'X', Shah is seen embracing him and expressing support for his efforts. Dadlani interacted with protesters, sang 'Go Gyanu Go' and joined the crowd in raising slogans.

CJP Raises SIR Demands

The CJP has demanded Kumar's resignation and called for the SIR exercise to be scrapped. It has also demanded that the 2029 elections be conducted using the electoral rolls prepared in 2025.

Meanwhile, the protest also drew criticism over noise pollution concerns. Lyricist Javed Akhtar, Azmi's husband, commented on the issue on X, saying that residents objecting to the noise at Shivaji Park should also raise similar objections when political parties hold public rallies at the venue.

I am so happy that some residences of Shivaji park are getting sensitive about the noise pollution and asking the authorities to cancel the protest of CJP today at Shivaji park . I am hundred percent sure that they will raise the same objection with the same intensity if not… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 2, 2026

The CJP's protest comes amid a wider political dispute over the SIR process and the functioning of the Election Commission.

Tushar Gandhi, Great Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi also attended the protest called by CJP. He Said " Mumbai has shown that we are not less than Jantar Mantar agitation. whenever, changes had been brought in the country were started from Mumbai. Mumbai never turned back. Abhijit it is our promise to you wherever you will be, we will always be there for you." he also reminded the slogan 'Jai Jawan and Jai Kisan' given by Former PM Lal Bahadur Shashtri and said " When Jawan wakes up then revolution happens and no one can stop them."

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