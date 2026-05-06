Citadel Season 2 Ending Explained: Did Nadia Walk Away From Bernard? Here's What Happens In The Last Scene

Citadel Season 2 Ending Explained |

Citadel Season 2 is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The season features a total of seven episodes, all released at once on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. In Citadel Season 2, it is revealed that Citadel and Manticore are controlled by the same elite families. The final episode is titled “Chin Chin.” Here’s a look at how Citadel Season 2 ends.

Citadel Season 2 Ending Explained

After getting Mason killed, Bernard reveals his plan to everyone. He explains that with Aronov dead, the Prime Minister can be negotiated with. His goal is to keep the most dangerous satellites ever built out of the hands of the elite families. Bernard plans to buy the satellites from the Prime Minister and destroy Manticore’s control.

While flying on a plane, Bernard instructs his team to blow up the satellites. The final 10 minutes show him completing the deal to purchase them, only to ensure their destruction.

The season ends with Nadia visiting the grave of Kyle and Abigail John Conroy two months later. She then meets Bernard there and decides not to work with him for the sake of her daughter. Bernard warns her that she will be tracked by the Manticore families and the CIA.

Nadia then reveals to Bernard that they are not the only survivors of Citadel’s fall. She tells him there are others and asks him to find them, but warns him to be careful. Nadia then returns home to her daughter.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci star in the first trailer for #Citadel: Season 2.



The new season premieres May 6 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/gFVxF6vuF0 — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) April 21, 2026

Citadel Season 2 continues to feature a mix of returning leads and key supporting characters from the spy universe. Richard Madden plays Mason Kane, a former elite Citadel agent caught in global power games. Priyanka Chopra Jonas returns as Nadia Sinh, a skilled operative dealing with the aftermath of Citadel’s collapse. Stanley Tucci reprises his role as Bernard Orlick, who plays a central role in the unfolding conspiracy. Lesley Manville appears as Dahlia Archer, representing the powerful Manticore network.

All the episodes of Citadel Season 2 are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.