Cirkus song launch: Rohit Shetty reveals, 'When we shot Current Laga Re, nobody bothered to even look at Ranveer as everyone was watching Deepika'

Ranveer Singh along with Deepika Padukone and director Rohit Shetty launched the Current Laga Re song from their upcoming film Cirkus in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal was present at the event.

Opening up about the experience of filming the song, Rohit shares, “When we shot Current Laga Re for five days, nobody bothered to even look at Ranveer! Everyone present on the sets were inquisitively watching Deepika only.”

To this Ranveer jokingly responds, “Yeh jidhar bhi jaati hai mujhe koi bhav nahin deta hai. Chalega apne ko after all meri hai na.” On a serious note he adds, “I have been an admirer and a fan of Deepika's work even before I got to know her. As an audience watching her in this avatar feels a total maja. Her expressions, fun and joy in this avatar make me feel lovely. She has put in her exuberant performances with every film in her filmography but for me the highest rating of her performance is Meenamma in Chennai Express. It’s my favourite film and also my favourite character of hers. I cannot wait to see bhai (Rohit) and biwi collaborate on-screen once again."

On working with Rohit, Deepika gushes, “In my opinion, Meenamma is one of my most iconic characters. When I walked onto the sets of Cirkus, mujhe waise hi laga jaise Chennai Express mein laga. Even the character I had to bring to the song, all of it brought back such fond memories. And working with him is always so fun. You all can see that in the film as well.”

When asked if her energy in the song is higher than Ranveer, Deepika replies, “I am fortunate to have Ranveer who has been so trusting. It’s not always the case as actors always keep trying to overshadow you. You really value it when you can trust a co-star that you have. We are not trying to one up but we are performing as characters and enjoying ourselves. This up energy and low energy we can just joke about it but I think what you are seeing is the chemistry that comes out of trust.”

Ranveer was quick to respond to Deepika’s answer about having high energy in comparison to him. “I have learned more when I have worked in Rohit sir's film. There is inclusivity, everybody has a part to play and the team comes together in a collaborating manner. It’s the entire team who have created that intangible feeling. It’s an emotion. We have been through difficult times for almost three years and this film is posed to give the audience that old feeling of joy that we have missed for so long. Watch the film, it is an absolute riot. When you come out of the theatres, you will feel so light and happy that's what we are offering to the audience,” he avers.

On a parting note, Rohit has a surprise announcement. He reveals that he has locked his first lady Singham in his cop universe. “We are making a cop universe Singham next. I am always asked when Lady Singham will be made. Deepika is my lady cop for the next cop universe,” he concludes.

Cirkus also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Johny Lever. It will hit screens on December 23.