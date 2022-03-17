'Circuit is the most stupid role I have ever done,' says Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi will soon be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in Bachchhan Paandey. He rose to national fame with the beloved character Circuit in the Munna Bhai franchise of films. Known for his impeccable comic timing and good acting chops, the actor has carved a niche with films like Ishqiya, Jolly LLB, the Golmaal franchise, and more. In an exclusive freewheeling chat with The Free Press Journal, he spills the beans on the highly anticipated film, his role, and more.

Arshad is reuniting with his Jaani Dushman Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002) co-actor Akshay after almost two decades in Bachchhan Paandey. He shares, “I really like him. I have heard so many good things about him, but I don’t go on hearsay, but when I met him, that’s when I realised that he is a good chap. Most of them want to work with him. I also did Durgamati where Akshay donned the hat of the producer.”

Advertisement

Arshad Warsi with Akshay Kumar | Pic: Instagram/arshad_warsi

Arshad is quite okay about roles having grey shades. “Days are gone when heroes and villains used to be separate like Ranjeet. Audiences have evolved so much, and they only look at everyone as an actor and nothing else,” he says.

Advertisement

Arshad has been doing comedy for a long time. When asked if he gets scared of being typecast, he reveals, “Whenever I sign a film, I see it as an audience. I would want to see the film or not. Everyone has their own path, and I have done films like Sehar, Kabul Express and recently the Asur franchise.”

Loading View on Instagram

Besides comedies, his experiments as an actor didn’t really work at the box office. He explains, “There’s no reason for it. I really don’t know. Everyone has a different personality, and the way I approach my work isn’t the optimum way in the industry. To be a lead actor, you need a certain mindset, drive and aggression, which I don’t have.”

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Arshad, who has created his separate fan base, has been waiting for Bachchhan Paandey. “It feels good, but I am a very lazy actor. I don’t do much work, and when I do one film at a time, I am messed up. I just feel I need to work more,” he states.

Circuit from the Munna Bhai franchise is one of the iconic roles that Arshad has played. “It is the most stupid role I have ever done. Even Makarand Deshpande had rejected the role,” he signs off.

Arshad will be next seen in Banda Singh. It is helmed by Abhishek Saxena and also stars Meher Vij.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 06:30 AM IST