CinemaScope: Sweet and sour relationship between Hindi cinema and Hindi crime novels

Showcasing the same confusion, in Jani Dushman (1979), Amrish Puri reads an English novel (instead of a Hindi one) titled Horror Stories, before transforming into the evil hairy killer.

Three years later, Angoor (1982) boldly became one of the first films presenting an original Hindi pulp fiction novel on screen, Agyat Apradhi by the renowned author Ved Prakash Kamboj. But the entire sequence was shot as a comedy, wherein Sanjeev Kumar reads the text in a funny comical manner.

In 1985, an off-beat film Debshishu had a negative character of Om Puri reading Surender Mohan Pathak’s novel Khoon Ke Aansoo, yet again depicting the same conservative mindset of the makers.

After more than a decade in 1999, another Surender Mohan Pathak novel Late News was seen being read by Paresh Rawal playing a suspicious gurkha watchman in Haseena Maan Jayegi, again using the novel in a comical manner.

The situation somehow became better in the new millennium as a few directors came up with some respectable sequences in their films showcasing Hindi crime novels, but the confusion still remained visible in other major projects.

In Raincoat (2005), the director shows all crime novels by Surender Mohan Pathak and others nicely placed on the reading table of Ajay Devgan. In Gangs of Wasseypur-I, Huma Qureshi is fondly reading the novel Jaal by Dinesh Thakur. On the other hand, in Chharfutiya Chhokare (2014), Soha Ali Khan makes faces noticing a few novels of Ved Prakash Sharma lying on the shelf. In Bareilly Ki Barfii (2017), Kriti Sanon picks up a Hindi crime novel from the railway station bookshop and then leaves it, asking for a cheaper Hindi book from the seller. Similarly in Meri Pyari Bindu (2017), Ayushhman Khurrana is presented as a successful writer of weirdly funny, erotic-horror Hindi novels.

However, where the above filmmakers silently displayed their individual vision towards Hindi pulp fiction, the makers of the recent web series Mirzapur 2 crossed the limit of decency and used a fake voice-over reading a porn-like text in a scene, which was not there at all in the novel Dhabba written by Surendra Mohan Pathak. No doubt the veteran author had to raise an objection through an immediate notice and the makers had to apologize, promising in their official letter that the changes will be made soon.

This avoidable dispute between Pathak and Mirzapur-2 once again revealed the questionable absurd assumptions about the Hindi crime fiction novels and their authors still prevalent in the minds of many young filmmakers.

It’s quite strange that the perception exists, even when authors like Surendra Mohan Pathak and Ved Prakash Sharma are now being published in Hindi by international publications as Harper Collins, Westland and Penguin books.

Sadly, the genre is still waiting for its due even after more than half a century since the 1960s.

(The writer is a critic-columnist, an explorer of cinema and author of Did You Know series on Hindi films also active at bobbytalkscinema.com)