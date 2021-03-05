Cinema Journal Exclusive: Sneha Ullal, Suhasini Mulay join Isha Koppikar’s comeback film

Cinema Journal had earlier reported about Isha Koppikar returning to the silver screen with a political drama. And, it is said actors Sneha Ullal and Suhasini Mulay are also a part of Isha’s comeback film. Sneha, who has been away from the silver screen for sometime now, will also mark her comeback with the film. Furthermore, veteran actor and National Film Award winner Suhasini Mulay plays an integral part in the movie. We have also learnt that lawyer-turned-actor Amit Mehta plays the male protagonist, and Suhasini plays his on-screen mother. The film, which had it’s mahurat shot on February 6, is in the completion stage. “Only the climax is remaining to be shot, which will happen soon once the pandemic situation relaxes,” a source close to the development revealed.

The political drama is directed by debutant director Abhay Nihalani. Set in Uttar Pradesh and the political happenings in the state, the movie is tentatively titled Order Order and is said to be a satirical comedy. The plot primarily revolves around power-hungry MLAs and how it leads to a chaotic, yet funny chase.

When contacted, Sneha refused to divulge any details. Suhasini, who will soon be seen in Netflix’s Finding Anamika alongside Madhuri Dixit, confirmed her presence in the project. “I play a bindass, strong-willed mother who is domestic at the same time,” Suhasini commented.