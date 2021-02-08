Cinema Journal Exclusive: After almost a decade, Isha Koppikar all set to make a comeback to Hindi films

After almost a decade, actor Isha Koppikar will be seen in a Hindi film. Isha, whose last Hindi film was Ram Gopal Varma’s Shabri in 2011, has kickstarted the shoot for her new movie, a political drama directed by debutante director Abhay Nihalani, who has been an AD on films like Indu Sarkar and 8 x 10 Tasveer.

The mahurat shot of the movie, in which Isha plays the lead, took place on Saturday in Mumbai. A source from the set revealed that filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who is currently directing the second part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, gave the clap for the mahurat shot.

Reportedly set in Uttar Pradesh, the movie will also feature Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Daya Shankar Pandey in a pivotal role. Isha, who was shooting for the film, couldn’t be reached for a comment.

Though Isha might have been missing from the Hindi film scene since 2011, the actor explored regional cinema — she made her Marathi film debut with the movie Maat in 2013, did a Telugu film Keshava (2017), and followed it up with two Kannada films, Looty (2018) and Kavacha (2019). Isha was last seen in the web series, Fixerr (2019), alongside television actor Shabir Ahluwalia.