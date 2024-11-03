Chunky Panday Reveals How He Got His Big Break: 'Was Thrown Out Of Offices, Got First Film In 5-Star Hotel's Toilet Seat'

Chunky Panday, who made his acting debut with Aag Hi Aag opposite Neelam Kothari Soni in 1987, recently opened up on how he got his big break. Known for his iconic role as Aakhri Pasta in the Housefull film series, the actor shared that after the debuts of Ajay Devgn, Govinda, and Salman Khan, his career began to "fade out."

Speaking to Indian Express, Panday said, "I remember going to the office of a very famous producer-director, who makes romantic films, and I was wearing a tank top. I was going there after my workout. He saw me and said, 'I am not making Tarzan, you can go to B Subhash’s office.' So, I was thrown out of offices like that. But I landed up getting my first film in the toilet of a five-star hotel, after three years of trying!"

Furthermore, Chunky shared that during his time, too many people came in, but he does not anyone but himself for how his career panned out. "I was that young blood who always wanted to keep working and was taking on any kind of work, trying to make money. Then, you can’t chart your career very well because your priorities become very different," he added.

He stated that there a lot of luck is needed and if he was given a chance to re-live his life, he would still go through the same process as he also enjoyed his ups and downs. "Let me tell you, downs are also great. Nobody is watching you; you are not being judged when you are down– you can do anything," said the actor.

Chunky also shared that his career 'faded out' when Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan made their debuts. "I came when the galaxy was exploding– 1986 was Govinda, I came in 87, the next year was Aamir, Salman came in 1989 and Ajay was in 1990. So, they just kept coming, these big superstars. I did get lost, and I enjoyed my honeymoon for exactly a year. That whole year of 1988 was fantastic for me, and then, everything just faded out," he concluded.

On the work front, Chunky will be seen next in Vijay 69 alongside Anupam Kher in the lead.