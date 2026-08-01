Chumbak OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Neena Gupta, Arjun Bijlani Lead Heartwarming Family Comedy Series?

Chumbak OTT Release Date Out |

Chumbak is a multi-generational comedy set in a modern urban community where every celebration matters, no crisis remains confidential, and daily life is filled with a vibrant mix of hungaamaa. The series showcases a talented cast that includes Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, and Helly Shah, among others. Chumbak guarantees memorable characters, whether they are the unofficial fixers, eager advisors, unintentional mischief-makers, or charming gossip aficionados who transform the smallest daily moments into grand events.

When and where to watch?

Chumbak is set to be released on August 28, 2026. The streaming giant shared the announcement clip on X and wrote, "Chumbak Colony Society Notice! 📢 Time to meet the neighbors is coming up 🤭🧲." The series is based on themes of contemporary marriages, modern-day parenting, ageing friendships, emotional core, shared lives, and neighbourhood dynamics.

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What is Chumbak about?

Chumbak is a lighthearted comedy series that depicts five neighbouring families residing in a vintage row-house community in Mumbai. The show captures how these quirky residents become an extended surrogate family.

Producer on the series

Producer and showrunner JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia said, "With Chumbak, we wanted to celebrate something we've all experienced but perhaps don't appreciate enough anymore—the beautiful chaos of nostalgic neighbourhoods where no one needs an invitation to drop by, and neighbours slowly become family."

He further said, "Comedy has always been our way of telling stories about people and relationships, and with Netflix, we found the perfect partner to bring our signature style of family comedy to audiences across the country and around the world. Chumbak is the kind of show that will bring families together, creating moments of shared laughter across generations, and that's what makes this collaboration with Netflix so special. We hope viewers laugh with these characters, revel in their chaos, and leave with a smile after every episode."