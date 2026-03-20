Chuck Norris Death: Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Pays Heartfelt Tribute; Says '...Shaped A Part Of Me'

Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Chuck Norris |

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar paid tribute to legendary action star Chuck Norris following his death at the age of 86. Akshay recalled how he was inspired by Norris while growing up and praised the actor’s "discipline, strength, and effortless command" on screen. He added that this inspiration played an important role in shaping a part of who he is today.

Akshay tweeted, "Growing up as a martial artist, watching Chuck Norris in Way of the Dragon, Missing in Action and many more wasn’t just entertainment…it was education." He added, "The discipline, strength, and that effortless command he brought on screen stayed with me. Grateful for the inspiration that shaped a part of me (sic)."

Growing up as a martial artist, watching Chuck Norris in Way of the Dragon, Missing in Action and many more wasn’t just entertainment…it was education. The discipline, strength, and that effortless command he brought on screen stayed with me. Grateful for the inspiration that… pic.twitter.com/thAc1t26Hm — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2026

Akshay is one of Bollywood’s few actors with a deep-rooted background in martial arts. Before entering films, he trained extensively in Karate, earning a black belt, and also studied Taekwondo. He has often credited his martial arts training for his discipline, fitness, and ability to perform complex stunts without a body double. In interviews, Akshay has often mentioned about being inspired by legendary action stars such as Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, and Jean-Claude Van Damme, whose precision, agility, and screen presence shaped his own approach to action choreography in Indian cinema.Chuck Norris death at the age of 86 was confirmed by his family on Instagram. It was stated that the legendary actor died on Thursday, March 19, 2026 morning after his recent hospitalisation.

A throwback clip from the 1990s recently resurfaced on a Reddit thread, shared by one of Akshay Kumar’s fans, showing the actor reflecting on his early days as a martial arts instructor. In the video, he recalls, "I came to Bombay to teach martial arts and I was teaching and suddenly I found myself in the fashion world. I was doing fashion shows and modelling, and very soon, I came into films. The rest is history."

Chuck Norris death at the age of 86 was confirmed by his family on Instagram. It was stated that the legendary actor died on Thursday, March 19, 2026 morning after his recent hospitalisation.