Legendary Actor Chuck Norris Dies At 86 After Recent Hospitalization; Family Says 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Legendary Actor Chuck Norris Dies At 86 After Recent Hospitalization |

Iconic action star Chuck Norris has passed away at the age of 86. The actor’s family confirmed his death in a statement on his official Instagram account, saying, "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

Chuck was a devoted husband, loving father, and grandfather. His family described him as the "heart" of their family. The statement also mentioned that he had been recently admitted to the hospital, though the cause of his death has not been disclosed.