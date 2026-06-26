Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey To SKIP Social Media Influencer Screenings, Opt For Critics-Only Early Reviews - Here's Why

Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey is already creating buzz ahead of its release, and now its unusual screening strategy has caught everyone's attention. Universal Pictures has reportedly decided against holding early screenings for social media influencers, choosing instead to invite professional film critics after the movie's world premiere in London on July 6.

The move marks a departure from the approach many Hollywood studios have adopted in recent years. Influencers, fan-site bloggers and online content creators are often given advance access to blockbuster films so they can post spoiler-free first impressions and generate excitement on social media before release.

However, The Odyssey will follow a more traditional path. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal wants professional critics to publish the first wave of reviews instead of relying on influencer reactions.

The decision comes as audiences have grown increasingly skeptical of influencer reviews. Many moviegoers believe such early reactions are sometimes tied to studio marketing campaigns, making them appear more positive.

Recent examples have added to that debate. Warner Bros.' Supergirl received positive reactions from influencers before its release, but critics later gave the film a much lower rating. Disney also faced online criticism after a promotional event featuring Pedro Pascal for The Mandalorian and Grogu was presented on social media as a surprise fan interaction.

About The Odyssey

Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, The Odyssey follows King Odysseus as he embarks on a perilous 10-year journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Along the way, he battles mythical creatures, powerful gods and life-threatening challenges while his wife, Penelope, fights to protect their kingdom from ambitious suitors seeking the throne.

The film will retell the legendary story through Christopher Nolan's signature non-linear storytelling style.

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, alongside Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Tom Holland as their son, Telemachus. The ensemble cast also includes Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Charlize Theron as Calypso, and Lupita Nyong'o in the dual roles of Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra.

The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theatres across India on July 17, 2026.