Christmas 2021: Bollywood celebrities Sonal Chauhan, Varun Sharma, Karan Deol, Aahana Kumra and more reveal their Xmas plans

Sonal Chauhan

Pic: Instagram/sonalchauhan

Christmas means spending quality time with your close ones, and I consider my friends just that. I am in Alibaug for a brunch that includes a Santa, so that is going to be a lot of fun. I have always believed that Santa makes all my Christmas wishes come true. I am not sharing what I have wished for, but I am sure that he is listening to me and will make my wish come true.

Varun Sharma

Pic: Instagram/fukravarun

I’m currently in Chandigarh, shooting for a film. Our schedules are jam-packed, and we’ll be filming on Christmas as well as on the first day of 2022. I think it’s a magical feeling to be working on such festivities as the energy and aura get translated really well on set. I feel glad to start off the new year doing what I love. My family’s currently in Mumbai, and we’ll be connecting via video call. I’m actually convincing my crew to have a feast on Christmas and New Year for everyone and start 2022 with a bang!

Karan Deol

This year, I celebrated an early Christmas with kids from Sneha Sadan, and the joy of giving was just a heartwarming and beautiful feeling. I am in Dubai at the moment with no special theme plans as such, but I plan to have a chill time with my close-knit circle.

Sonnalli Seygall

Pic: Instagram/sonnalliseygall

It’s a working Christmas for me, which I am super happy about, considering I’m shooting in the cold, and the vibe here is very Christmassy everywhere. There’s a plan to do a nice Christmas dinner with cake and mulled wine with the entire cast and crew at the shoot.

Since I am not home for Christmas, my mothers doing up the Christmas tree. I got a lot of Christmas decorations and knick-knacks from London recently. Our main Christmas ritual is to get my doggo babies dressed up in Christmas attire, so I got cute Santa outfits for them from London as well.

Meera Chopra

DENZIL CHRISTIAN

I am in Agra with my family on Christmas. My nieces wanted to see the Taj Mahal, so I have come here. What’s better than being so close to the symbol of love. It’s super cold here! I am also going ahead to Rishikesh for New Year’s.

Vardhan Puri

Christmas and New Year’s get me excited like a child. My family and I have lighted up our home and invited close family and friends over to our terrace, where we sing, dance and break bread together. The weather is great too, which adds to the charm.

Aahana Kumra

Pic: Instagram/aahanakumra

I am having a very quiet Christmas in the middle of snow at Gulmarg. I will make a snowman and go skiing and snowboarding with my friends. I have decorated my house since the first week of December. Christmas decor is a very important part of my celebrations since I have grown up in a Catholic society and my best friends are Christians.

Tanuj Virwani

Pic: Instagram/tanujvirwani

Christmas is definitely the time of the year that I look forward to wholeheartedly. It’s been a festival that I have always celebrated in a very low-key way with family and close friends. I have been busy shooting and promoting till now. My mom is also back after a year and a half, so we are having a reunion at my family home in Ooty.

Sandeepa Dhar

Pic: Instagram/iamsandeepadhar

I have been doing similar things every year on Christmas ever since my college days at St. Xavier’s. I hang out with my Catholic friends and visit their houses for lunches and dinners. It’s an annual ritual, and I love to eat plum cakes, roast chicken, etc.

Anupria Goenka

Pic: Instagram/goenkaanupriya

I am shooting today for my upcoming project. So, I don’t have any big, fancy plans for the day. But if the time allows, I will make sure to go out for an intimate dinner party with my friends and family to celebrate Christmas, the festival of joy, peace, and happiness. I wish all the readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Rohit Saraf

Pic: Instagram/rohitsaraf

On Christmas, I am at home with my family. We might go on an intimate dinner to celebrate the festival of joy and happiness. Every year, I look forward to spending the holidays with my loved ones, and this year is no different. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all the readers.

Flora Saini

Pic: Instagram/florasaini

The best Christmas for me is spending time at home with family, eating all my favourite food, and celebrating!

Sahil Salathia

Pic: Instagram/sahilgsalathia

I am celebrating Christmas with the cast and crew of the series that I am filming outside Mumbai. For me, it is all about energy and joy. Every year, I decorate the tree and keep it till mid of Jan.

Salim Merchant

Pic: Instagram/salimmerchant

I am extensively working however have taken out time to connect with my family as it’s also my brother Sulaiman’s birthday.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 12:00 AM IST