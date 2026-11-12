Choreographer Shekhar Master Escapes Unhurt After Lorry Rams Car In Telangana's Rangareddy | X @Theteluguone & @telanganaahead

Rangareddy (Telangana): Choreographer Shekhar Master and three others escaped unhurt after a lorry hit the car they were travelling in near Gollapalli village under Shamshabad Police Station limits in Rangareddy district in the early hours of Thursday.

The accident occurred at around 6 am when the lorry hit the car carrying four occupants, including Shekhar Master. While all four escaped without injuries, the vehicle sustained damage.

Confirming the incident, Shamshabad Police said that all four occupants were safe and an investigation into the accident was underway.

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According to Shamshabad Police, "Today, in the early morning hours around 6 am, a road accident involving a lorry and a car occurred near Gollapalli village. Four people were in the car, including choreographer Shekhar Master, and there were no injuries. All are safe, and only their car was damaged in the accident. We are investigating the matter."

Reacting to the accident, Shekhar Master said that the incident occurred while they were returning home after completing a night shoot. He added that all four occupants were safe and that he would resume shooting later in the day.

Shekhar said, "Yesterday, there was a night movie shooting. After finishing it, today in the early morning hours around 6, when we were returning home, an accident occurred. We were four in the car and nothing happened to us. We are all safe, only the car was damaged. Everyone is calling and texting me. I am in Ayyappa Deeksha and he saved us. Today, I will participate in the shooting."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)