Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Unveils Ganesh: Dust To Stardust Trailer; Biopic Traces His Journey To Stardom | Watch | ANI

Mumbai: Choreographer-filmmaker Ganesh Acharya has unveiled the trailer of his biographical directorial venture, ‘Ganesh: Dust to Stardust’, which will chronicle his journey to stardom in the Indian film industry.

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ganesh Acharya has unveiled the trailer of his upcoming biographical film, 'Ganesh: Dust to Stardust', on the occasion of Navratri.

The film will tell the story of Acharya’s life and his journey to stardom in the Indian film industry. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 11, 2026.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the trailer offers a glimpse into the emotional and high-energy narrative, combining dramatic storytelling with dance sequences that reflect Acharya’s association with choreography.

Acharya has directed the film and developed its story. The cast includes Shivanshu Soni, Alok Shaw, Sukanya Kalan and Sakshi.

The screenplay and dialogues have been written by Digangana Suryavanshi and Ganesh Acharya. Junaid Kumar has composed the music and background score.

The film is produced by Soundarya and presented by V2S Production & Entertainment LLP.

PVR INOX Pictures is associated with its distribution and partnership.

With 'Ganesh: Dust to Stardust', Acharya brings his own life story to the big screen, tracing his journey in the Indian film industry.

The newly released trailer provides an initial look at the film’s blend of personal storytelling, drama and dance.

The biographical film is set to arrive in theatres on December 11, 2026.

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