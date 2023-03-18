Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga actor Sharad Kelkar reveals, 'If my wife Keerti doesn’t like a script, I don’t take it up'

Sharad Kelkar | Pic: Instagram/sharadkelkar

Actor Sharad Kelkar will soon be seen alongside Yami Gautam Dhar and Sunny Kaushal in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Directed by Ajay Singh, it will stream on Netflix from March 24. The Free Press Journal caught up with Sharad for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Tell us something about Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a thriller. It’s the story between heist and hijack. No one knows who is the chor. If I am a chor or not for that you will need to watch the film. The action is also normal so children can also watch it. It is a fast paced and interesting film. The story is not predictable.

Do you prefer working for the big screen or small screen? You are not seen on the small screen now.

For me, big screen or small screen makes no difference. Yes, I am not seen on the small screen because I have no time and no commitment. It’s simple: the commitment of time on the small screen is for a longer duration. And on the platform you get a variety of roles to perform. I have worked so much on the small screen and if I have to do the same roles then I will get bored.

Who has been your guiding force?

I didn’t have any guiding force. In fact, I am a chor like my character in this film. I keep robbing useful stuff from others in order to improve my craft. I worked with Manoj Bajpayee and I robbed a particular chunk from him. Thereafter, I robbed something after I worked with Kay Kay. Menon I don’t follow anyone.

Have you taken any guidance from anyone?

My wife (Keerti) is my bouncing board. I narrate my script to her and if she doesn’t like it, I don’t take it up. I narrate stories to her of only the ones I like.

What is the status of Family Man 3?

Family Man 3 will come in September 2024. It hasn’t been penned yet. We might start shooting soon, maybe in October.

How do you strike a balance being a father and an actor?

I am unable to strike a balance between my work and taking care of my family members. I rarely bring my daughter on my sets. I don’t want her to realise or boast about her father being an actor. She needs to be at the appropriate time to know and understand who and what is the profession of your dad.

You are very passionate about cricket. How do you keep yourself injury-free as you are also an actor?

No, it’s not possible to take care of your injuries while playing cricket. You can’t control it as you are too much into the game. Basically, I have five fractures in both my fingers. I face different kinds of problems in all these five fingers.

Do you feel you could have taken up playing cricket professionally?

I could have taken up cricket as a profession. But back then, there was nothing like IPL, etc. Those days there was a huge tough competition as you had to try for India level and getting there was not easy. There wasn’t much to achieve in that sport. If I was to be there now, I would have become a cricketer.

What are your future projects?

I have a Marathi action film which will be completed in May. I am co-producing it and producing is not a safe bet. You will get financers if they are convinced. I have another film too. Then there is one web series and a Tamil film.