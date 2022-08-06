Chitrashi Rawat, Jaswir Kaur and others to be part of Women Celebrity Cricket League 2022

Six teams, 66 female celebrity players, 15 matches and broadcast of the entertainment world’s biggest and first ever extravaganza for a cause — a starry press conference in Mumbai kickstarted the celebration.

The press conference saw the presence of Shefali Bagga, Mansi Srivastav, Chitrashi Rawat, Mreenal Deshraj, Palak Purswani, Sanaya Pithawalla, Priya Singh, Jaswir Kaur, Vandana Lalwani, Shruti Panwar, Leena Jumani, Nahalaxmi Iyer, Heena Panchal, Sangeeta, Kapure, Kajal Chohan alongside the spokespeople Pushpa Gupta, Bhanujeet Singh Sudan, Jigar Shah, Arun Tyagi and Arun Tiwary.

Announcing the league in October, the practice sessions will be held in September. Six teams will be playing the tournament.

At the conference, Chitrashi Rawat, who played the fierce Komal Chautala in 'Chak De! India' shared, “It is a great platform for young and dynamic women. I am elated and honoured to be a part of first ever WCCL (Women Celebrity Cricket League), supporting talent empowerment. Although we have played many games in the reel world on-screen, it will be the first time actresses close to your heart will be in action in the field as well. The exciting is brimming and we can’t wait to display the best sportsmanship for our fans and audience.”

Prominent TV personality and actress Jaswir Kaur expressed, “It is so fulfilling to see the world and the industry come back to normalcy. WCCL 2022 sets the right platform for the industry and its talent. I am looking forward to the clash of the titans with all the 6 teams.”