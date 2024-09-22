 Chiranjeevi Honoured With Guinness World Record For Most Prolific Film Star By Aamir Khan (VIDEO)
Chiranjeevi Honoured With Guinness World Record For Most Prolific Film Star By Aamir Khan (VIDEO)

Chiranjeevi has mastered various genres, from action-packed dramas to musical romances.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
article-image

Megastar Chiranjeevi has now become the holder of Guinness World Records for being the Most Prolific Film Star/Actor/Dancer in the Indian film industry. He received this honour for performing 24000 dances in 537 songs in his 156 films in a span of 45 years.

The award was presented to him by Aamir Khan. He also hugged the megastar of Indian cinema as a symbol of love and respect. Aamir praised Chiranjeevi while giving him the Guinness World Record.

In his speech for Chiranjeevi at the Guinness World Record event, Aamir said, "It is a pleasure and honour for me to come here. I am happy to see the fans of Chiranjeevi Garu and thank you all for including me among you as I am also a big fan of him."

article-image

Speaking about his dance moves, Aamir added, "If you watch any of his songs, you will see that his heart gets immersed in dance. He enjoys it a lot. We never take our eyes off him because he is a very good actor."

Chiranjeevi also expressed his gratitude to the audience while people applauded his speech.

Chiranjeevi began his film career in the Indian film industry in 1978. He is one of the most celebrated actors and politicians known for his extensive work in Telugu films. He began his film career in the Indian film industry in 1978. The legendary actor rose to stardom with blockbuster hits like Khaidi No. 150, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Acharya, Godfather and more.

article-image

Chiranjeevi has mastered various genres, from action-packed dramas to musical romances. His impressive dance skills and charismatic screen presence have earned him a massive fan base.

Beyond acting, he ventured into politics, serving as a Member of Parliament. With a career spanning over four decades, Chiranjeevi remains a pivotal force in Indian film and culture.

