Chiraiya Out On OTT: Where To Watch Divya Dutta’s Latest Series

Chiraiya |

Divya Dutta’s much-awaited social drama Chiraiya is drawing attention for its bold and thought-provoking storyline. Directed by Shashant Shah, Chiraiya is a six-episode Hindi web series that delves into sensitive and often unspoken issues within Indian society, particularly around marriage, consent, and domestic abuse.

Chiraiya: OTT streaming details

The series is now streaming on JioHotstar. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Kamlesh ki ladayi apno se nahi, apne adhikaar ke liye hai. Kya aap uske saath hai? Hotstar Specials: Chiraiya, now streaming only on JioHotstar." The series is also available to watch in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Gujarati, Rajasthani, Oriya, and Bhojpuri. The series is available in a total of 11 languages, making it accessible to viewers across India.

What is Chiraiya all about?

The story of the series revolves around a young woman who gets married into a family full of values and love. But, what happens when her first night of wedding becomes a nightmare when her husband forces her into something she never imagined before and when she denies, he sexual assaulted her. When she decides to raise her voice against it, she comes to know that there is no law for marital rape and people accept this. What will she do next? Will she accept society's facts and get bound by it, or choose not to?

Chiraiya: Cast and production details

The series features Divya Dutta, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, and Sarita Joshi, among others. It is produced by SVF Entertainment.

Divya Dutta's work front

The actress was last seen in the Mayasabha political series, in which she plays the role of a powerful, intelligent, and strong-willed politician navigating a male-dominated landscape in 1990s Andhra Pradesh. The actress will also be seen in Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming series named Ghooskhor Pandat.