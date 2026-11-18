Elvish Yadav Clarifies After Deleting Post Targeting Fukra Insaan | Instagram

Popular YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, are once again making headlines amid an online exchange involving their respective fanbases. The two rose to mainstream fame during Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023, where Elvish emerged as the winner while Abhishek finished as the runner-up.

Elvish Yadav Reacts To Abhishek Malhan Fans' Trolling Over Neha Dhupia Reel

Interestingly, both have been associated with MTV's Roadies as gang leaders. While Elvish was one of the gang leaders in Roadies XX: Double Cross, Abhishek is currently seen in Roadies: Rebirth. Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia has also returned as a gang leader in the latest season and recently expressed in an interview that she misses Elvish.

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Elvish Yadav Clarifies After Deleting Post Targeting Fukra Insaan

Following Neha's statement, Elvish took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a fan-made reel featuring the actress. However, the reel's caption reportedly blamed Fukra Insaan for the downfall of Roadies. Without noticing the caption, Elvish commented, "Love u too Neha".

His comment soon caught the attention of Abhishek's fans, popularly known as the Panda Gang, who began trolling him over his reaction. Elvish eventually deleted the post within a short time.

Now, addressing the trolling and explaining why he removed the post, Elvish clarified that he had not read the caption before commenting. He wrote on X, "Aray bhaaio itna seriously nai lete. Neha ke pyaar me zyada beh gya me dekha nahi tha caption. Sab bhai hai, chill maaro."

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the unversed, Elvish and Abhishek have previously had periods of friction, including disagreements over alleged negative PR campaigns and online exchanges involving their respective fanbases. Their equation has often become a talking point among fans, with even seemingly casual social media interactions sparking fresh discussions.

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