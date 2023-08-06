Chhavi Mittal On Side Effects Of Cancer Treatments: 'Breathing Causes Pain, Left Arm's Movement Is Restricted'

Chhavi Mittal | Instagram

Actress and digital content creator Chhavi Mittal has opened up about the side effects of cancer treatments. The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021. She is now cancer-free, however, a few days back, Chhavi revealed that she has been diagnosed with Costochondritis.

For those unversed, Costochondritis is an injury to a cartilage in the chest. Chhavi had shared her picture from the gym on her official Instagram account and said that it's probable cause could be radiation (cancer treatment) or a side effect of the injection she took for osteopenia. She also said that could be because of 'incessant cough' which she had a few days back.

"I have pain while breathing, or using my hand, or arm, or lying down, or sitting, or laughing or pretty much everything. No, I'm not always positive about it, but I'm rarely negative. So, holding my chest in my hand, I went to the gym (my happiest place) coz u know what? We all get knocked down, but do we get up again? Well I do," she captioned her post.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Chhavi said, "I think what I am experiencing is a side effect of all the cancer treatments, it started with a foot fracture. I went to get it checked, and upon the scan I found out that I have low bone mineral density which hinted towards osteopenia."

Chhavi added that she experienced 'severe chest pain' and once the spasm passed, she realised there was an injury to the chest cartilage. "Breathing and everything causes pain. My left arm’s movement is restricted, even filling a bottle of water is painful for me. Only the pain can be managed through medications, it's been seven days I have been on it," she shared her ordeal.

Meanwhile, Chhavi often makes headlines for her social media posts.

Chhavi married director Mohit Hussein in 2004. They were blessed with their first child in 2012. In 2019, they welcomed their second child, a son.

The actress often gives befitting replies to trolls. She had earlier shared comments of those who have been 'insensitive' towards her breast cancer journey.

Chhavi Mittal's professional life

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chhavi co-founded Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT) in 2015, a digital production company, along with her husband Mohit.

She has starred in a number of television shows including '3 Bahuraaniya', 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Bandini', 'Naagin', 'Viraasat' and 'Krishnadasi', among others.

