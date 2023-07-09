Netizens Call Chhavi Mittal 'Shameless' For Posing In Bikini With 4-Year-Old Son; See Photo

Actress and digital content creator Chhavi Mittal often makes headlines for her social media posts. Recently, she shared a photo of herself wearing a bikini. The picture also feature her four-year-old son. Once again, her post has garnered mixed reactions from her fans and followers.

Chhavi posted the said picture on July 7 on her official Instagram account as she wanted to give a glimpse of her Alibaug vacation with her kids. The photo has been clicked by her daughter Areeza.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "This cute photobomber @arhamhussein refuses to go away from me! And I swear this fact made this entire trip to Alibaug so much fun. Also, lil @areezahussein is clicking the best pictures isn’t she??"

While some of her followers lauded her photo, others trolled the actress and called her 'shameless' for wearing a skimpy bikini in front of her kid.

Netizens react to Chhavi's picture

Reacting to her photo, a user commented, "It's all about social media... It's all happening for popularity and fake sophistication... Accepting female with less clothes is not respecting them... Western culture still ruling and people like these are slaves... No respect from my side."

Another commented, "You look stunning as always... you are setting a good example for your kids to not be judgmental for anything....when a boy learns to respect his mother since a young age ...he will learn to respect other women as well....you are an inspiration to maintain good health as well."

"Shamelessness at its peak. No cultural values," read another comment on Chhavi's post.

"This is not our culture... Plz don't do all this... Mother is like goddess.. Don't insult," another user wrote.

Another comment read, "What a rubbish philosophy. Pathetic."

When Chhavi was criticised for kissing her kids

A few months back, Chhavi reacted to a social media user who criticised her for kissing her kids. She also slammed the user for calling it 'child abuse'. Expressing disappointment over some users criticising her for kissing the kids, Chhavi wrote, "Unimaginable that some people can have an objection to how a mother loves her kids. The comments that came in my support to this troll’s comment are not just in my support, they are in support of humanity. Love. Unfathomable love."

"Sharing a few more pictures of me kissing both my babies on their mouths, coz I don’t know how to set boundaries for my love for them. I teach them to be unabashed about showing love, and they reciprocate. The only thing I teach them to shy away from is hurting people, esp the ones they love. I’d love to know in the comments below, what’s your love language as a parent?!! Tell me," she added.

Chhavi married director Mohit Hussein in 2004. They were blessed with their first child in 2012. In 2019, they welcomed their second child, a son.

The actress often gives befitting replies to trolls. She had earlier shared comments of those who have been 'insensitive' towards her breast cancer journey.

Chhavi Mittal's professional life

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chhavi co-founded Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT) in 2015, a digital production company, along with her husband Mohit.

She has starred in a number of television shows including '3 Bahuraaniya', 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Bandini', 'Naagin', 'Viraasat' and 'Krishnadasi', among others.

