Chhath Puja: Hrithik Roshan has a special message for fans who interacted with him at the beach

Hrithik Roshan is finally taking a break after delivering two of the biggest hits of 2019 – Super 30 & War. Earlier, on Saturday, the star was at a beach in Mumbai to witness the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Hrithik Roshan shared a picture on social media with the caption,”Happy Chhath Puja to all the devotees who are undergoing the tough rituals of this great festival. Sending my love to all of you and my thanks to those who took a moment to interact with me at the beach today.”

Every year, hundreds of devotees go to the beach for the puja, and last year too, the actor was at the beach witnessing the puja unfolding. This year is special for the actor as he recently played the role of a Bihari character in his movie Super 30. While preparing for the character, Hrithik understood the significance of the puja.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is yet to announce his next film.