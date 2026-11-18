Dr. Hassan Teaser Faces Backlash Over House MD Comparisons | Instagram

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dia Mirza are all set to share screen space in their upcoming series Dr. Hassan, which takes viewers into the world of medical mysteries. Nawazuddin will be seen playing the titular character, while Dia takes on a pivotal role in the series. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the show also features Faisal Rashid, Rehmat Rattan, Jayson Thaam and Smaran Sanu in key roles.

Interestingly, the project comes shortly after Dia shared a cryptic social media post calling out Nawazuddin's behaviour and describing his attitude as offensive. While fans had speculated that her post could be connected to their upcoming project, the makers have now officially unveiled the teaser.

Dr. Hassan Teaser Faces Backlash Over House MD Comparisons

Check out Dr Haasan teaser:

However, the first glimpse of Dr. Hassan has not received the response the makers might have expected. Soon after its release, several netizens took to social media to express disappointment, with many comparing the series to the popular American medical drama House MD, created by David Shore and starring Hugh Laurie. The medical drama originally aired on Fox from November 2004 to May 2012, running for eight seasons.

Netizens React

Netizens were quick to express their disappointment, with several comparing the teaser to House MD and questioning the lack of originality. One user commented, "Shame on them to remake such a horrible cheap copy of House MD." Another wrote, "Why remake? Why not something original? House MD... Seriously..." A third added, "They copied Dr. House yaar."

Others questioned the casting and creative direction, with one remarking, "No. Not Nawaz for Dr House. Looks very odd." Another netizen commented, "Cheap desi copy of House MD, par Nawaz will give his best as always." One user also questioned, "Seriously these people think we Indians haven’t seen Dr House?"

Despite the comparisons and criticism, viewers will get to see Nawazuddin and Dia's take on the medical mystery genre when Dr. Hassan premieres on JioHotstar on December 11.

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