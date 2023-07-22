 Charlie Chaplin's Daughter Josephine Chaplin Passes Away At 74
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentCharlie Chaplin's Daughter Josephine Chaplin Passes Away At 74

Charlie Chaplin's Daughter Josephine Chaplin Passes Away At 74

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, Chaplin died on July 13 in Paris, according to an announcement from her family.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
article-image

Comedy legend Charlie Chaplin's daughter and actor Josephine Chaplin passed away at the age of 74.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, Chaplin died on July 13 in Paris, according to an announcement from her family.

Born on March 28, 1949, in Santa Monica, California, Josephine Chaplin was the third of eight children born to Charlie Chaplin and Oona Oâ?TNeill. She began her career on screen at a young age in her father's 1952 Limelight. She is survived by her three sons; Charlie, Arthur and Julien Ronet; and her siblings Michael, Geraldine, Victoria, Jane, Annette; Eugene and Christopher, reported Variety.

Read Also
Charlie Chaplin: 9 interesting facts about the greatest comedian that will blow your mind
article-image

Talking about her acting career, she starred in a number of films. In 1972 featured in Pier Paolo Pasolini's award-winning film The Canterbury Tales and Richard Balducci's Todeur des fauves.

The same year, she also starred alongside Laurence Harvey in Menahem Golanâ?Ts 1972 drama â?~Escape to the Sunâ?T about a group of people attempting to flee the Soviet Union.

Later, in 1984, she starred in the Canadian drama â?~The Bay Boy,â?T a film that marked the start of her co-star Kiefer Sutherlandâ?Ts acting career. In 1988, she starred as Hadley Richardson, opposite Stacy Keach as Ernest Hemingway, in the television mini-series â?~Hemingway,â?T as per Variety.

Read Also
American Singer Tony Bennett Dies At 96
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Oppenheimer Vs Barbie Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan Triumphs Over Greta Gerwig in...

Oppenheimer Vs Barbie Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan Triumphs Over Greta Gerwig in...

Charlie Chaplin's Daughter Josephine Chaplin Passes Away At 74

Charlie Chaplin's Daughter Josephine Chaplin Passes Away At 74

Rekha's Biography Says She Is In Live-In Relationship With Secretary Farzana, Makes SHOCKING Claims...

Rekha's Biography Says She Is In Live-In Relationship With Secretary Farzana, Makes SHOCKING Claims...

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Enjoy Boys' Night Out As They Watch Oppenheimer In Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Enjoy Boys' Night Out As They Watch Oppenheimer In Mumbai

Bawaal Receives Flak For ‘Tone Deaf’ Dialogue Mentioning Auschwitz Concentration Camp

Bawaal Receives Flak For ‘Tone Deaf’ Dialogue Mentioning Auschwitz Concentration Camp