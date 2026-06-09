'Change Doesn't Arrive With A Drumroll': Adah Sharma Reacts To Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Controversy, Says Every Creative Choice Matters

The portrayal of women in cinema has once again become a topic of discussion following the controversy surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's role in Peddi. The film's makers recently faced criticism over scenes featuring the female lead, with many social media users accusing the movie of objectifying women. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised and removed the disputed scenes from the Ram Charan-starrer.

Amid the ongoing debate, actress Adah Sharma shared her views on the issue during a conversation with Zoom. While she chose not to directly comment on the controversy, Adah spoke about the importance of responsibility in filmmaking and the need for thoughtful choices across all levels of production.

When asked about the trolling directed at Janhvi and the portrayal of women in certain films, Adah said, “I have never shied away from commenting on any question asked about a film I'm part of. Even during The Kerala Story, I answered everything. If there is a scene I am in, in a film of any language, and I'm asked about it, I will definitely answer pertaining to someone lusting for me or the other way around.”

However, she clarified that she did not feel it would be appropriate to weigh in on Peddi specifically. “I am not in Peddi and haven't watched the film yet. Also, my journey as someone who isn't from the industry will be very different from someone who belongs to the film industry, so I don't think my comment will be valid here.”

Adah also stressed that responsibility for meaningful representation does not lie solely with female actors. “Not just female actors; I think male actors as well, directors, writers, and even the person selecting the fake moustaches and wigs. One bad choice and the whole nation suffers. Change doesn't arrive with a drumroll.”

She added, “It's like eating vegetables - you don't notice the effect immediately, but one day everyone looks healthier. Women in real life are funny, scary, brave, confused, intelligent, dramatic and sometimes all before breakfast. I enjoy when I'm offered scripts where the female character doesn't have only one setting.”

Meanwhile, Peddi has continued to perform well commercially, reportedly crossing the Rs 150 crore mark at the Indian box office despite the controversy.

On the work front, Adah will next be seen in Governor, directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and starring Manoj Bajpayee. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.