Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's Lowest Opener In 10 Years Earns Less Than ₹5 Crore

Actor Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion released in theatres on Friday and it has been receiving rave reviews from audience and critics. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film, based on the life of India's first Paralympics gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, earned less than what was expected. In fact, it has become Kartik's lowest opener in nearly a decade.

As per early estimates, Chandu Champion earned Rs 4.75 crore India on Friday. The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.84 per cent.

The occupancy on the first day was highest in Jaipur. It was 25.5 per cent, according to industry tracking website Sacnilk. In Mumbai, the film witnessed 19.25 per cent occupancy.

It may be mentioned that this is the lowest opening for a Kartik film since 2015's Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. While Satyaprem Ki Katha earned Rs 8.25 crore on its opening day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had raked in Rs 14.11 crore.

His film Shehzada with Kriti Sanon had minted nearly Rs 6 crore on the first day whereas Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had raked in Rs 6.42 crore.

Here are the first day collections of some of his other films:

Luka Chuppi - Rs 8.1 crore

Love Aaj Kal 2 - Rs 12 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh - Rs 9.10 crore

Meanwhile, Chandu Champion has been receiving rave reviews from critics and fans. Recently, the film also received a standing ovation after screening in Mumbai.

Kartik shared a video of people cheering and clapping inside the theatre and wrote, "These claps, these standing ovations are making me so emotional and proud of this entire journey. This movie is more than just a story for me, it’s a journey that changed my perspective about life. I’m so grateful to @kabirkhankk sir and #SajidNadiadwala sir for choosing me to be their champion, and it’s my greatest honor to have portrayed the role of a real-life hero...Murlikant sir, I’ll forever be indebted to you."

Chandu Champion is based on the rollercoaster life of India's first paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, and it marks the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir, who has films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and '83 to his credit.