Chandrika Dixit Aka Delhi's 'Vada Pav Girl' Apologises For Making Videos With Muslim Man After Reuniting With Husband - VIDEO

Internet personality Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the ‘Vada Pav Girl’ and a former Bigg Boss OTT contestant, issued a public apology after facing backlash over her recent videos with a man she referred to as a “Muslim boy.” The controversy comes shortly after she hinted at reconciling with her husband, Yugam Gera.

For the past few months, Chandrika had been sharing content featuring the man, even as her personal life grabbed headlines following her allegations of infidelity and mental harassment against Yugam. However, in a new video shared on Instagram on Tuesday (April 21), she expressed regret, stating she was unaware that the videos would offend sentiments.

"Recently, I made videos with a Muslim boy. I had no idea that those videos would damage my Hindu culture. I respect all religions, but I had no idea that these videos would damage my Hindu culture. I am sorry for the mistake that I have made unknowingly. I never wanted to humiliate my Hindu culture. I am sorry. And my religion is the biggest," she said.

Chandrika added, "Henceforth, you will never see a Muslim boy in my videos. Nor will I see myself making videos with a Muslim boy. Har Har Mahadev," she said.

A few days earlier, Chandrika had shared another video suggesting that she and Yugam are working on their relationship. In the clip, the two clarified that their reconciliation was gradual and not a sudden decision. Addressing the controversy, she revealed that a video featuring her, Yugam, and the mystery man was actually shot earlier but wasn’t posted due to the direction the online discourse had taken.

“Hamara mudda to alag hi reh gaya, ek naya mudda khada ho gaya Hindi-Muslim ka. Hamko nahi laga ki hamko apni personal cheez yaha dalni chahiye,” she explained, adding that they wanted to avoid oversharing their personal matters.

Responding to claims that her relationship drama was staged, Chandrika denied the allegations and accused people of misusing clips for views. She even shared another video showing herself, the mystery man, and the person who allegedly made the clip viral at the same shoot location. “Are, kya expose, poori video daalu kya mere paas hai poori video?” she said.

Backing her stance, Yugam added, “Views ka hi to khel chal raha hai saara.”

The couple’s relationship had come under intense scrutiny after Chandrika accused Yugam of cheating, which was followed by viral clips of her with the mystery man, sparking speculation of a third-party angle. She later clarified that the individual was associated with a professional shoot and that the footage was taken out of context.