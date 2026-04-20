Vada Pav Girl AKA Chandrika Dixit Reunites With Husband Yugam Gera Amid Viral 'Mystery Man' Row, Slams Fake 'Exposure' Claims

Vada Pav Girl AKA Chandrika Dixit Reunites With Husband Yugam Gera Amid Viral 'Mystery Man' Row |

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, has recently been in the headlines over reports of her alleged separation from husband Yugam Gera. However, it now appears that the situation may have been misunderstood. A video showing Yugam recording Chandrika with a mystery man had gone viral, sparking speculation online.

After the clip gained traction, Chandrika addressed the controversy and shared a new video, hinting that she and Yugam have reconciled. In the video, Chandrika and Yugam explained that their reunion was not sudden but happened gradually over time. They also shared another clip showing someone seemingly confronting Chandrika, Yugam, and the mystery man together.

Chandrika claimed that the video was originally meant to be posted on March 8, but they held back as the narrative online had shifted towards a religious debate rather than their relationship. She said, "Hamara mudda to alag hi reh gaya, ek naya mudda khada ho gaya Hindi-Muslim ka. Hamko nahi laga ki hamko apni personal cheez yaha dalni chahiye." She further added that they did not want to repeat the mistake of sharing too much about their personal life.

She also hit back at those claiming that her relationship and separation were staged, alleging that the viral video was taken out of context. Chandrika said the person who shared the clip was present during the shoot and accused people of circulating it for views and fame. To support her claim, she posted another video showing herself, the mystery man, and the person who made the video viral standing together at the shoot location. She said, "Are, kya expose, poori video daalu kya mere paas hai poori video?"

Backing her, Yugam added, "Views ka hi to khel chal raha hai saara." While the couple did not formally announce their reconciliation, their recent videos strongly suggest that they are back together.

Chandrika and Yugam's relationship came under the spotlight after Chandrika herself shared a video alleging that her husband had cheated on her, which led to widespread speculation about their separation. The situation escalated further when a clip of Chandrika with a mystery man surfaced online, prompting rumours of a third-party angle on her part as well. However, Chandrika later dismissed these claims, clarifying that the man was linked to a professional shoot and that the viral video was taken out of context. The back-and-forth allegations and viral clips fuelled intense online debate before the couple recently hinted at patching things up.