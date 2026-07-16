Chand Mera Dil On OTT: Where To Watch Ananya Panday And Lakshya's Romantic Drama Film?

Chand Mera Dil On OTT |

Chand Mera Dil is a romantic drama film which is directed by Vivek Soni. The film was released in theatres on 22 May 2026 and received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics. The screenplay of the film is done by Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni. Meanwhile, Debojeet Ray has done the cinematography of the film. The film has already released on Thursday, July 16, 2026. It is available to stream on JioHotstar.

About the film

Chand Mera Dil stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead roles. The film is directed by Vivek Soni, who is known for Meenakshi Sundareshwar. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza under the banner of Dharma Productions, with Karan Johar backing the project.

The film aims to present a heartfelt love story, exploring themes of relationships, emotions, and self-discovery. While the makers have kept the plot under wraps, the title and promotional material suggest a modern romance with an emotional narrative.

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Ananya Panday and Lakshya talks about the film

Talking about the film, Ananya Panday said, "Playing Chandni has been one of my most memorable journeys, and I'm so happy that Chand Mera Dil is now finding a new home on JioHotstar. I’m excited that the film will now reach an even wider audience, and I hope more people get to experience Chandni and Aarav’s story. I can’t wait for audiences to make it a part of their next movie night or date night with their loved ones."

Lakshya added, "I'm thrilled that Chand Mera Dil will now reach an even wider audience on JioHotstar. It's the kind of story that stays with you long after the credits roll, and I hope people enjoy it with someone they love, making it a memorable date night watch.”

Plot details

Aarav and Chandni are two engineering students who become profoundly in love. Their lives change dramatically when Chandni becomes pregnant. Despite their initial panic and contemplation of abortion, they ultimately choose to keep the baby, marry, and confront the unexpected responsibilities of adulthood as a team.