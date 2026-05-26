Chand Mera Dil Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ananya Panday & Lakshya's Film Faces Weekday Dip, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

Lakshya and Ananya Panday's Chand Mera Dil witnessed a noticeable drop at the box office on its first Monday (May 25) after showing decent growth over the opening weekend. The romantic drama, produced by Karan Johar, collected Rs 2.25 crore net in India on Day 4 across 4,031 shows.

According to Sacnilk, the Day 4 collection marked a sharp 47.1 per cent decline compared to Sunday’s Rs 4.25 crore net collection, indicating that the film has started slowing down during the weekdays. Despite the drop, the film has managed to maintain a fair run at the ticket windows so far.

Produced under Dharma Productions, the movie opened with Rs 3 crore on Friday. It then showed steady growth over the weekend by collecting Rs 3.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.25 crore on Sunday. With Monday’s earnings added, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 13.25 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 15.76 crore.

In the overseas market, the film collected Rs 0.25 crore on Day 4, taking the total overseas gross collection to Rs 2.25 crore. As a result, the worldwide gross collection of the film currently stands at Rs 18.02 crore.

According to reports, the makers have not officially revealed the film’s budget yet, but industry estimates suggest that Chand Mera Dil has been made on a budget of around Rs 30-40 crore. Looking at the current numbers, the collection can be termed decent, but the film will need to remain stable during the weekdays to emerge as a successful theatrical venture.

The film received mostly positive reviews from critics after its release on Friday. However, audience reactions have been mixed, which may have contributed to the significant Monday drop.

On the positive side, there is no major Bollywood release scheduled for this Friday, which gives Chand Mera Dil an open window to continue its run and improve its collections over the coming days.