Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 5: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's Film Drops Slightly On Tuesday, Crosses ₹20 Crore Worldwide

Chand Mera Dil continued its theatrical run on Tuesday (May 26) with a steady performance at the box office, although the film witnessed another slight drop in collections during the weekdays. Starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, the romantic drama collected Rs 2.10 crore net in India on Day 5 across 4,119 shows.

The Day 5 earnings registered a 6.7 per cent decline compared to Monday’s collection of Rs 2.25 crore. While the drop is not massive, it indicates that the film is now relying heavily on weekday stability after its decent opening weekend performance.

Chand Mera Dil had opened with Rs 3 crore on Friday. It later showed growth over the weekend by collecting Rs 3.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.25 crore on Sunday. However, collections slowed down from Monday onward.

With Tuesday’s numbers added, the total India net collection of Chand Mera Dil now stands at Rs 15.35 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 18.16 crore.

The overseas market also added to the film’s overall business. On Day 5, the movie earned Rs 40 lakh overseas, taking the total international gross collection to Rs 2.65 crore. As a result, the film’s worldwide gross collection has now touched Rs 20.81 crore.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Vivek Soni, the makers have not officially announced the film’s budget. However, reports suggest that the movie has been made on an estimated budget of around Rs 30-40 crore. Looking at the current performance, the collections can be called decent so far, but the film will need to remain stable through the weekdays to emerge as a successful theatrical venture.

Critics have mostly given positive reviews to the film since its release. However, audience reactions have remained mixed, which may be affecting the overall growth at the box office.

One positive factor for the film is the absence of any major Bollywood release this Friday. This gives Chand Mera Dil a clear opportunity to continue attracting audiences and improve its collections in the coming days.