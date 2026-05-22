Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Lakshya & Ananya Panday Starrer Heading For A Decent Opening

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection | YouTube

Lakshya and Ananya Panday starrer Chand Mera Dil has hit the big screens today (May 22, 2026). The movie, which is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Vivek Soni, has made it to the theatres without a lot of promotions. However, the trailer and the songs had grabbed everyone's attention.

Chand Mera Dil has received mostly positive reviews, and the makers decided to have affordable ticket prices for the first day. So, tickets for shows before 5 pm were sold for Rs. 149, and tickets for shows after 5 pm were sold at Rs. 199. This affordable ticket pricing will surely help the movie to take a good start.

As per early estimates, we can expect Chand Mera Dil to collect around Rs. 3-4 crore at the box office on its first day, which would be a decent amount, looking at the star cast and the pre-release buzz. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better than the collection can be more as well.

Chand Mera Dil Budget

The makers of Chand Mera Dil have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, but according to some reports, it was made on a budget of Rs. 40 crore. So, an opening of around Rs. 4 crore is surely quite decent. However, the movie needs to show a huge jump at the box office over the weekend to collect a good amount.

Chand Mera Dil Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to Chand Mera Dil and wrote, "Watch this film purely for the onscreen passion with which Lakshya and Ananya Panday approached the seamless love story and for their near realistic performances."

As the reviews and the word of mouth are positive, we can expect Chand Mera Dil to show a good jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.