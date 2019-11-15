Chainsaw was 25 kgs heavy and highly dangerous: Vardhan Puri reveals one of his toughest scenes

Vardhan Puri is set to make his acting debut in "Yeh Saali Aashiqui" and shooting for it wasn't a cakewalk. He says there was a chainsaw sequence which he considers to be one of the most difficult scenes.

The film, directed by Cherag Ruparel, explores the unexplored twists a love story can take.

"'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' is very close to my heart not only because I am debuting with this film but also because Cherag and I have been on this project for three years," said Vardhan.