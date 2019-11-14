Dadu kept on telling me cinema is your life: Vardhan Puri on traits he imbibed from grandpa Amrish Puri

Mumbai: Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri is all set to make his Bollywood debut, not just as an actor but also as the screenplay writer of his first film. The newcomer sounds confident and excited about his debut film. "Yeh Saali Aashiqui".

"This is a musical romantic thriller. Apart from being fully entertaining, the film delivers a shocking message to the youth. My character Sahil Mehra is a hotel management student from north India. It is a highly nuanced and complex character. He has a crazy journey and there are so many shades to it. As my first film, it was exciting and at the same time challenging," Vardhan told IANS

He started acting from the age of five with theatre and stage, and has also worked as an assistant director for Yash Raj Films on films such as 'Ishaqzaade', 'Shuddh Desi Romance' and 'Daawat-e-Ishq'.

As Vardhan gets going with his career as a hero, he also ended up writing the screenplay of his debut film 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' along with the film's director Cherag Ruparel.

"I had started to develop a concept with Cherag. We first wrote it as a story and then the screenplay, which took 14 months. It is easy to write a story but writing a screenplay is complex."

Asked why he decided to make his debut with a thriller, Vardhan replied: "I was always excited about only one thing. I never wanted to plan my debut film, I just wanted to plan a film. When you start planning your debut, then you think you have to be presented correctly, This, I feel, tends to mess up the creativity. Instead of thinking about the genre, I focused on the story. It can be action, drama or horror, but the story should be great. It should connect with people."

He added, "I have been taught to think this way by my parents and grandparents."

Thinking about his grandfather Amrish Puri, the actor shared the advice which his 'dadu' used to give him.